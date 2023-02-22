LAURA INGRAHAM: What about protecting Americans?

Laura Ingraham breaks down how the Biden administration is quick to jet off to Europe to be "protectors" while continuing to put America last on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: They say that 90% of success in life is just showing up. While success is what the B-2 bombers, Biden and Blinken are hoping for with their recent trips to Ukraine and Eastern Europe, Biden's presence there when he wasn't tripping up stairs was meant to bolster and reassure the people of the region. Funding a proxy war against Russia with tens of billions of dollars in U.S. aid — that's one thing. But by actually showing up there, he wanted the world to know that he's making a personal commitment to Ukraine…

Well, Biden and his entourage showed up in Ukraine and then in Poland, because, again, they want everyone to know they're going to do whatever it takes and they relish the role of being Europe's protector. But what about being America's protector once in a while?

Does he care about playing that role? Not so much. Their policies in the Biden administration have made our families poorer and our streets more dangerous. Inflation — we know it's still eating into savings and retirement accounts, and when a crisis happens right here at home that they find kind of politically inconvenient, well, they just don't show up…

Heck, their failure to show up and solve the problem at the border, it's so damaging now that illegals are even coming across our northern border. Alright, have you seen how cold it is in Montana and the Dakotas tonight? Yeah, they're still coming across. Well, first and foremost, our president, members of his Cabinet, are supposed to be there to protect our interests, our borders, our economy.