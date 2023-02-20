President Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, meets with President Zelenskyy

President Biden arrived in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv early Monday morning in a surprise visit just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.

Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The trip is the first time Biden has traveled to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion one year ago.

Biden was expected to visit Poland on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary since the war began.

Sirens could be heard in war-torn Ukraine as Biden arrived in the country. The U.S. has already supported Ukraine with millions of dollars and military equipment.

