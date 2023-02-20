Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

President Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, meets with President Zelenskyy

Biden made a visit to Ukraine as a show of support for Ukraine's fight against Russia

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Ukraine prepares for Russian spring offensive Video

Ukraine prepares for Russian spring offensive

Retired Navy Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery says the war in Ukraine ‘appears static’ but is ‘anything but that.’

President Biden arrived in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv early Monday morning in a surprise visit just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country. 

Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The trip is the first time Biden has traveled to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion one year ago.

Biden was expected to visit Poland on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary since the war began.

President Biden made an unannounced trip to Kyiv, Ukraine.  The president was scheduled to leave Washington Monday evening to fly to Warsaw, Poland to mark the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the war in Ukraine. President Biden instead secretly left Washington sometime over the weekend and showed up in Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, Feb 20, Eastern Time. 

President Biden made an unannounced trip to Kyiv, Ukraine.  The president was scheduled to leave Washington Monday evening to fly to Warsaw, Poland to mark the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the war in Ukraine. President Biden instead secretly left Washington sometime over the weekend and showed up in Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, Feb 20, Eastern Time.  (Fox News)

Sirens could be heard in war-torn Ukraine as Biden arrived in the country. The U.S. has already supported Ukraine with millions of dollars and military equipment.

This is a breaking new story. Check back for more details.

More from Politics