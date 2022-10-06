LAURA INGRAHAM: Diversity, equity and inclusion embeds itself into all aspects of corporate life

Laura Ingraham broke down how the practice of DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion — poisoned the workplace and even made its way into medicine on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The NEA. Now, remember, these are the people who are organizing the teachers who teach our kids. In these types of creepy propaganda-style videos, they're all over the internet. It's painful to watch, but I had to do it. It's wrapped up with the anti-racism and ally-ship movements. It's a bunch of corrosive claptrap — you know it, I know it. But it's not just found in our educational institutions. It's now embedded itself into all aspects of corporate life with training videos and seminars.

CHRIS BEDFORD: WISCONSIN IS NOT A STATE TO RUN AS A RADICAL LEFTIST

And I love this one. It bills itself as an unconscious bias workshop via Zoom. Are you looking to start or continue your DEI learning journey? So of course it was only a matter of time before it seeped into the practice of medicine too, where grown men and women, real medical professionals, prostrate themselves before the DEI mafia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: