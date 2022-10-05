Expand / Collapse search
Chris Bedford: Wisconsin is not a state to run as a radical leftist

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Executive editor of the upcoming Common Sense magazine Chris Bedford dissects Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’s radical agenda on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Executive editor of the upcoming Common Sense magazine Chris Bedford surmised that Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is running on an agenda that is likely too radical for the state on "The Ingraham Angle."

CHRIS BEDFORD: There have been a lot of folks in D.C. and New York who have been trying to pretend that Wisconsin's in a lot of trouble, Ron Johnson's in trouble. I've never really bought it. Seems like they're high on their own supply with that one. But Mandela Barnes is a perfect example of someone who's charismatic, handsome, young — absolutely looks the part of a politician. But the Democrats didn't look under the hood. He's pretty radical, and Wisconsin is a back-and-forth state

It went for Obama, it went for Trump, it went for Biden. This is not somewhere you can really run as a radical leftist, and that seems to be a problem he's running into now and as the Republicans define him while he's plummeting. 

