Fox News host Laura Ingraham says that unlike the immigrants Neil Diamond sang of "coming to America," illegal immigrants under the Biden administration are "coming for America" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats want to build a country with a wealthy ruling class, and then everyone else just scrambling for the scraps. You want to know what that looks like? Just come to Washington, D.C., and walk around parts of Baltimore, Chicago or any Democrat-run, big city. There's a lot of poor people and a smaller number of powerful, rich people.

Biden's immigration giveaways, the open border, the Ukraine war, a sinkhole in Ukraine, student loan handouts — all of it, on top of all the chaos — is contributing to this budget deficit that is driving us toward the cliff's edge. That's no exaggeration, by the way.

Because of him and the congressional addiction to spending, our budget deficit increased by $408 billion. That's just since February. Now the annual deficit will be closer to $1.9 trillion, and illegal immigration is a big part of that. My friends, this is criminal, and this is their goal: America thrown into financial collapse. They don't care. The middle class is crushed under that scenario, and then the technocratic global elite will take charge.

Of course, Biden, Schumer, Pelosi — they'll all be long gone by the time this thing unwinds. The bankruptcy of America is what I'm talking about.