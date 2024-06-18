Joy Behar worries Trump could get 'The View' and Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show taken off the air

"The View" co-host Joy Behar worried Tuesday that Donald Trump might take their ABC talk show, along with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's show, off the air if he becomes president again.

"So you said recently that you thought that you, as an outspoken critic, could be a target yourself. Some people think that sounds overdramatic, but I’m right there with you. I think that he is so vindictive that he will go after, however he has to, through the IRS maybe, or even through sponsors, to get us off the air maybe, or you. How seriously should we be taking that?" Behar asked.

Maddow told Behar that she was no more worried about what Trump might do to her than she was about what he could do to everyone else in the U.S.

"I think it’s bad to have somebody saying, ‘Give me as much power as you can in this country so I can use it to go after other Americans, so I can use it to go after these subhuman internal enemies and I will destroy them.’ That’s just not a good system for anybody, and I don’t think anybody is safe if that’s the sort of basis on which he wants to get more power," Maddow said.

Maddow said if Trump did target her, Behar, or anyone else that was well-known, they would likely be fine because they have "resources."

"But I think there’s a pattern where he picks out individual people and effectively terrorizes them," Maddow added.

The MSNBC host recently told CNN's Oliver Darcy that she was worried about being sent to a "massive" camp if Trump is elected again.

"For that matter, what convinces you that these massive camps he’s planning are only for migrants? So, yes, I’m worried about me — but only as much as I’m worried about all of us," she said.

"I think there’s a little bit of head-in-the-sand complacency that Trump only intends to go after individual people he has already singled out. Do you really think he plans to stop at well-known liberals?" Maddow told Darcy. "It also seems pretty clear that some people in politics might think they’ll be on the safe side — that they might even benefit from it — if they side with Trump."

Behar dared Trump to attempt to target "The View" during an episode last November.

"Try it! Go ahead! Try it! We have this show every day! OK, Donald?" Behar said.

Behar also compared it to former President Richard Nixon's "enemies list" during the show on Tuesday, and suggested it was an accomplishment to be on it.

"That was a proud moment for some people, when they were on the enemies list. Maybe we have to turn it around like that," Behar said.