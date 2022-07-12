Laura Ingraham: Democrats have robbed our children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed how Democrats' policies have contributed to a decline in public school education and an increase in crime among children on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It was vindictive, and now the results are in. Academically, Montgomery County students are falling further and further behind. Now, data shows that in 2019, not a great figure, but just over 50% of public school students there demonstrated proficiency in the English language arts. But then go to 2021. That figure dropped to 36% — and it's not just the Democrats' COVID closures. They robbed the kids of class time, of sports, of socialization. They also triggered an explosion of crime. Well, idle hands are the devil's playground, indeed. Police in Montgomery County say they're seeing unprecedented levels of violent crime.

As at the end of June, homicides involving guns, victims, and suspects under the age of 21 have more than doubled from 2021 to 2022. And we can all see it, right? I mean, we see the anger, the fury, the callousness manifest in the horrific crimes now being committed by young people across America. In Philly, two brothers, aged 10 and 14 just turned themselves in to police over the beating death of a 73-year-old man. The video, it's stomach-churning.

You can see the group of teens hitting him over and over again with a traffic cone. Now, this happened around 2:30 in the morning. So why the heck are kids this age out in the middle of the night? Where the heck are the parents?

