LAURA INGRAHAM: If Democrats do anything on the border, it's to protect their power

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, this is the lovely caravan. Doesn't it sound fun? Making its way through Mexico to our southern border. Thousands more to add to the millions Biden and Mayorkas have already waved into the United States. Now, I thought about this today. I thought that's just what our public schools, just what our hospitals, just what our homeless shelters, just what our schools and our ESL programs, already overflowing, need. More people with more problems. If you hadn't noticed, look around you. We're all full-up with problems.

But of course, you have noticed because Americans are upset and enraged about what this White House has done to our country by opening up our borders to everyone, including the most hardened known criminals. Now, from the beginning, whenever the Biden folks were pressed about the border, they immediately started lying and, of course, blame-shifting. Now, first, you remember, it wasn't a crisis at all, said our border czarina. Oh, thank you Kamala. Then it was all President Trump's fault for not agreeing to support what was, in the end, a bogus immigration bill that would have kept the flow coming.

Now, all along, they were lying. They were so desperate to flood the country with undocumented Democrats and cheap workers for their donors, that the White House completely misread the electorate. Now, with our own eyes, we Americans have seen the damage that the Biden border policy has done to our communities. Yet the administration and its minions claimed consistently that the president did not have the power to stop it.

If this bunch does anything on the border, winning in November will be their only motivation. They're not doing it because it's the right thing to do, or they want to protect the country, it's because they want to protect their power. And if, heaven forbid, Joe Biden is re-elected, I can't even think about it, but if he is, his DHS, I promise you, will simply return to the catch and release policy of the past three years.

There's only one presidential candidate in this race with any credibility, with any track record, a proven track record of putting America first at the border and also, of course, in his economic and his foreign policy as well. And that's Donald Trump.