Biden hints at possible executive order to effectively shut down the border

President Biden hinted in a new interview that aired Tuesday night that he is planning a possible executive order to effectively shut down the border by the end of the month.

Univision's Enrique Acevedo asked the president if he had decided whether to issue an executive order, and Biden indicated that it may be on the table.

"Well, it's suggested that we're examining whether or not I have that power," Biden replied. "I would have that power under the legislation when – when the border has over five, 500,000 people, 25,000 people a day trying to cross the border because you can't manage it, slow it up. There's no there's no guarantee that I have that power all by myself without legislation. And some have suggested I should just go ahead and try it. And if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court. But we're trying to work that work through that right now."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.