LAURA INGRAHAM: The Davos divas need to realize their relationship with the far left is toxic

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says the business community must stop its alliance with the left on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: My strong suggestion to the business community is that your foolish alliance with the hard left has got to end. Start trying to appeal more to just regular people, regular Americans, and in return, populist conservative leaders are going to give you sound tax and regulatory policies, sensible judges on the courts, and they'll also protect you from the crazies on the far left .

Now, you've heard President Trump, who says he's going to work with Democrats, not against them, and he wants to clean up the cities by cracking down on crime and stopping the influx of migrants that none of us can absorb. So, someone like Jamie Dimon and his firm JPMorgan, and frankly most American CEOs, would benefit enormously from these policies. He's smart enough to know that. More prosperity and freedom creates more innovation, and in exchange for all of this, these business bigwigs have to give the regular people something.

