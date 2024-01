Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New York Post columnist Cindy Adams warned in a piece published Wednesday that Americans shouldn't be shocked if Michelle Obama "sneaks her way into the 2024 race."

"Plans are to grab Michelle for the Democratic presidency choice. Making the music is Barack the orchestra leader," Adams wrote. "The Obamas are now nudging to force SloMo Joe to go. Drop out. It’s like who else is there?"

Adams said President Biden won't debate and said the Obama drum beat has gotten "louder."

"A Joe flop-out offers probability Michelle could wiggle in. Obama’s negotiating to make that happen," she added.

Adams cited a recent media appearance by Michelle Obama.

The former first lady recently revealed she was "terrified" Donald Trump might win in 2024 during an interview on Jay Shetty’s "On Purpose" podcast.

"Those are the things that keep me up, because you don’t have control over them. And you wonder, where are we in this? Where are our hearts? What’s gonna happen in this next election?" Obama asked. "I am terrified about what could possibly happen, because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted."

Former President Obama has also voiced concern over Biden's poll numbers.

The Wall Street Journal reported in December that Obama is among those on the left who fear a return of Trump to the presidency.

Obama "knows this is going to be a close race" and "feels that Democrats very well could lose," the report stated, noting the information came from a person "familiar with his [Obama's] thinking."

The former president also reportedly worries that the alternative to Biden on the Republican side would be "pretty dangerous for democracy."

The Washington Post reported recently that President Obama has expressed concern over the structure of Biden's campaign, and became "animated" during a discussion about the election with Biden.

"Obama has raised questions about the structure of President Biden’s reelection campaign, discussing the matter directly with Biden and telling the president’s aides and allies the campaign needs to be empowered to make decisions without clearing them with the White House," the outlet reported.

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.