Laura Ingraham blasts Democrats for 'abuse of power'

Laura Ingraham took on Democrats for continuing to complain and criticize President Trump in the wake of his Senate impeachment trial acquittal.

"Abuse of office... that was one of the charges rejected in the Senate impeachment trial," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle." "But the Democrats should have filed the article against themselves because they are the ones who are guilty of abusing their office and the public's trust."

TRUMP PROUDLY DISPLAYS 'ACQUITTED' HEADLINES, MERE FEET FROM PELOSI AT PRAYER BREAKFAST

"There were no crimes. There was never intent to commit any," Ingraham added. "And yet, Adam Schiff wanted to inflict maximum pain on this president 10 months before the next election."

Ingraham lamented the three years spent on the impeachment by Democrats, saying the party could have tried to understand what Trump and his supporters were about.

"The Democrats could have tried to understand Trump voters, the people that Hillary called deplorable. They might have even tried to appeal to them," Ingraham said. "They could have moved expeditiously, the Democrats, to pass legislation that they actually agreed with, like the USMCA instead of sitting on it for a year. They could have passed an infrastructure bill. Instead, they just pulled stupid stunts."

The host made it a point to tell her viewers that "divisiveness" was a Democratic Party theme long before Trump.

"By the way, do not believe for a second that this divisiveness and vitriol is only because of Trump in the Trump era. He caused it all," Ingraham said. "They relentlessly made fun of George W. Bush for being a dumb jock. And they call him a warmonger. They even ridiculed John McCain for marrying a rich wife who had eight houses. They accused Mitt Romney of being a vulture capitalist and mean to dogs, even trash. Sarah Palin, special needs child. Today is Ronald Reagan's birthday. My old boss, they said he was just a stupid actor who slept in the afternoons."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham praised Trump as a "fighter."

But when the Democrats threw down the gantlet and tried to beat us in open combat, this time around, they were met by an actual fighter.