LAURA INGRAHAM: There has been a bipartisan obsession with flooding America with refugees

FOX News host Laura Ingraham discusses the Biden administration's response to the war in Israel and America letting in refugees on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: AOC and others, including Bush Republicans, have long believed that it is America's obligation to take in as many Palestinian refugees as we can. Now, I know what you're saying. Why should we take them? Don't we have our own problems with our own open border? And why wouldn't those individuals go to countries close to their native land? They're all valid points, but modern-day multiculturalism, we have to understand, we see it everywhere we go.

JEWISH COLLEGE STUDENTS SAY THEY'RE SCARED TO GO TO CLASS, BLAME UNIVERSITIES FOR SILENCE ON ANTISEMITISM

It's been a colossal failure in the United States and probably because somewhere along the line, the melting pot gave way to self-loathing and critical race theory. If we teach our kids that America is a rotten, racist country and if our president says that our nation is filled with MAGA hatred, then why would Muslims or any new immigrants want to assimilate here?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The truth is, the Biden administration has green-lighted the admission of a total of 186,000 refugees from all over the world... The vetting of these people is nonexistent. Some are, I'm sure, wonderful people, and some really helped us and they should be placed on a priority list for coming into the United States with proper vetting, but look, both Republicans and Democrats along the way, they believe that the American people are obligated to foot the bill for the crisis caused by their own poor wartime leadership. There's been a bipartisan obsession with flooding America with refugees.