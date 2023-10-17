Former 'Miss Israel' calls out BLM for response to Hamas terror attacks: Hostages 'cannot breathe'

Former "Miss Israel" and model Yityish "Titi" Aynaw called out Black Lives Matter (BLM) for its response to the recent Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

"I am so shocked by the response of Black Lives Matter regarding the terror attacks here in Israel," Aynaw said in a video posted to Instagram.

"I remember you screaming in the streets, ‘I can’t breathe,'" Aynaw said, directly addressing BLM. "I want to inform you right now… [it’s Israelis] who cannot breathe."

"So I want to inform you that right now there are Israeli hostages in Gaza," she continued. "Babies, children, mothers, women. Entire families who cannot breathe. They were kidnapped, raped, by the terror organization Hamas."

"Do you think killing is enough for them?" Aynaw asked. "They attacked people at a party near to the Gaza strip."

It was a reference to a music festival that Hamas brutally attacked during their rampage through southern Israel that left more than 1,300 people dead and approximately 200 people, including U.S. citizens, missing, most likely being held hostage in the Gaza Strip.

The Biden administration has promised to do everything it can to assist Israel in locating and freeing the hostages.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected. At this time, we are also aware of 13 American nationals who are unaccounted-for," the State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "State Department personnel have been in contact with their families. The U.S. government is working around the clock to determine their whereabouts and is working with the Israeli government on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to advise the Israeli government on hostage recovery efforts."

Aynaw also equated Hamas to another terrorist group.

"Hamas is ISIS," she said. "Pray for us. Pray for Israel because we can’t breathe."

Israeli officials have also compared Hamas to ISIS, also ISIL or the Islamic State, which is a terror group that rose to prominence in 2014 when it declared a caliphate in Iraq and Syria. It also claimed responsibility for deadly attacks in different parts of the Middle East, including Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan.

Israeli soldiers said this month that they found an ISIS flag among the belongings of a Hamas operative, drawing a connection between the two terrorist groups.

"Hamas brought ISIS flags to massacre Israeli children, women and men," the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a post on X, with a photo of the flag.

