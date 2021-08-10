Laura Ingraham: What is the 'big lesson' from Cuomo's decade-long governorship?

Laura Ingraham reacted to embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo's leadership Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle" after the New York governor resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal, saying it was "one of the lowest points in the history of the Empire State."

"The real scandal is that over the past 11 years since Cuomo was elected, New York has slid slowly but surely down a rathole," Ingraham said.

Ingraham also slammed President Biden for claiming the New York governor had done a "helluva a job," saying, "what’s really devastating, is that Cuomo’s handling of COVID led to thousands of needless deaths ... dumping COVID positive patients back into nursing homes, where they ended up infecting, and killing others."

Ingraham went on to describe New York's decline over the last several decades pointing out its 34 congressional seats in 1990 and its significant drop to 26 for the 2022 midterms. "The population growth of New York is simply not keeping pace with the rest of the nation," she said. "Over the past 10 years, it has lagged behind our national average by 3.2%."

Ingraham argued that the population decline is due to the state's high taxes, high crime, and COVID mandates. "In New York City, murders are up nearly 38% and shootings are up 102% since 2019," she said.

"Texas gained two congressional seats with their nearly 16% population growth … and Florida gained one from their almost 15% growth," Ingraham continued.

"As of June, New York had only 9.4 million in its labor force, with 726,400 of them unemployed. That’s amounts to a 7.7% unemployment rate. At the same time in Florida, the unemployment rate was only 5%. There were 10.4 million people in the Florida civilian labor force, and only 523,500 were unemployed."

The lesson, Ingraham argued, is that liberal policies are doomed to fail.

"The big lesson of the Andrew Cuomo era goes far beyond sexual harassment and proper office etiquette," she said. "The big lesson is that liberalism fails every time it’s tried."

"Cuomo should have been held accountable for his role in killing nursing home patients – and for his role in killing the chance of economic revival for a once-great state," she continued.