LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden has staffed his cabinet with activists

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said the White House has "zero credibility" after its "abysmal" response to the Ohio train derailment on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It is heartbreaking. The administration's response to this derailment has been abysmal. Biden's EPA administrator finally showed up in Ohio today. That was only because of the public outcry and mounting political fallout. And today there was yet another derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials, this time just outside of Detroit. Is it just me or does it seem like there have been a lot of train derailments lately? Or are we supposed to believe this is all part of the new normal? Of course this is not normal. It is totally unacceptable.

PETE BUTTIGIEG FACES CALL TO RESIGN AFTER EAST PALESTINE DISASTER: ‘SERIOUS AND PERSISTENT PROBLEMS’

Until we at Fox and a handful of other journalists started to demand answers, the Biden team seemed to be fairly unfazed by all of this. So when they finally do speak out under political pressure, they have zero credibility. They've left behind such a trail of lies on all subjects that I wasn't surprised when Gallup found that Americans now think the government is the biggest problem facing the United States. The East Palestine train derailment is just the latest example of how far things have fallen. Because Biden staffed his cabinet with activists and not men and women of experience and talent. We've had disaster after disaster.

Now when DHS, HHS, the Department of Education, and of course, the Department of Transportation face a crisis, there's just no one at the top who can step up to give the president sound advice. We know he's not running anything. And with these multiple derailments, there's no one of any stature who can stand before the public, explain the facts very clearly and take questions. There is no one who can calm the public's fraying nerves. This was "leave it to Pete Buttigieg’s" idea of how to take charge after the Ohio nightmare. Too afraid to show up there. He tweeted, "We're constrained by law on some areas of rail regulation, like the breaking rule withdrawn by the Trump administration in 2018 because of a law passed by Congress in 2015. But we're using the powers we do have to keep people safe."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oh, really? Quick fact check on Mr. Rhodes Scholar. Now, the rule that Trump repealed in 2018 related to trains carrying crude oil. Which was not the case here. OK. And plus, if this was such a dangerous deregulatory move. Why didn't we ever hear Pete talk about it before? Why didn't he do something about it? Weak, weak, weak. That's why.