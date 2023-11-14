LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden only cares about this one thing

FOX News host Laura Ingraham calls on the Biden administration to combat rising crime on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Biden administration and its supporters in the press don't actually care about what's best for minorities or what's best for any Americans, for that matter. They care about one thing: winning re-election and staying in power. That's not easy to do when crime is such a problem, so they plan to solve that problem not by stopping crime , but by blaming America.

They'll smear the founders. They'll smear Republicans, the police — anyone they can think of in the hopes of scaring folks into voting for Biden. They certainly don't want minority communities to be confident and prosperous. They want them so scared that they'll vote for Biden rather than voting for peace and prosperity, safety.

So, we have to keep reaching out and telling the truth about America, about crime, until that message breaks through. Once we have new leadership, we can once again teach the ancient lesson that crime does not pay.