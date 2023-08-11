LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden doesn't really care unless you live in Ukraine

Laura Ingraham discusses how Americans are feeling neglected by the Biden administration while taxpayer money continues to be sent to Ukraine on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Americans are feeling these days, despondent and left behind. Now, while some may have voted for Biden on the assumption that he cared about people like them, many are seeing that his homespun, grandfatherly demeanor is all an act. After 18 months in office, it's obvious he doesn't really care at all unless perhaps you live in Ukraine.

BIDEN REGULATIONS HAVE COST AMERICANS ALMOST $10,000 PER HOUSEHOLD: STUDY

Has he ever sounded that excited about doing anything good for the American people? All right. And just yesterday, Biden asked Congress for a staggering $24 billion more in Ukraine aid. Now, this is on top of the more than 100 billion we've already sent over any humanitarian and military assistance. Now, in case you've forgotten, America is broke, and we have massive problems of our own.

Just look at our cities in decay and despair. And now the horrendous wildfires in Maui. Now, I wonder. American support for Ukraine is declining. But are the politicians even listening?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

55% of Americans say Congress should not authorize additional funding to support Ukraine. Now, compare that to back in February 2022, when 62% said they felt like we should have been doing more. But our brilliant administration believes Americans get why Ukraine matters.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.