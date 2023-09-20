LAURA: Democrats believe they deserve to win no matter what

FOX News host Laura Ingraham says the Democratic Party is losing supporters in almost every demographic group on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The polls showing the Democrats are losing ground — they can't all be wrong. Democrats see Biden losing support among almost every demographic group — even suburban women, if you can believe that, so they're freaking out. And instead of changing course on policy, whether it's on spending or high taxes, crime or education, they're moving to juice the vote.

They believe that they deserve to win no matter what, even when under their watch, Americans are getting poorer and Republicans are smartly suing to stop the implementation of this New York no-excuses mail-in voting law, arguing that any changes to absentee voting would actually require a constitutional amendment — by the way, which is precisely what the Democrats tried to do before in 2021, but they failed by a 55–45 vote. But look, they don't care. They don't care what happened. They don't care if they lost that vote. So, talk about disrespecting the democratic process — that's it.

But the entire point is this: Democrats, again, they don't care about anything other than winning. They're going to stand on principle. They need to win. They don't care if it means shredding state constitutions or our federal Constitution, just like they don't care if it requires sticking with debilitated people like Biden or Fetterman or pretending that Dianne Feinstein can actually do her job.