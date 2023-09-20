Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Obama aide worries prolonged auto strike will hurt Biden's election chances

Steve Rattner also argued that the strike could harm the country's economic recovery

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
UAW strike will have a huge impact on the economy: Dave Dodson Video

UAW strike will have a huge impact on the economy: Dave Dodson

Stanford School of Business' Dave Dodson discusses the ongoing United Auto Workers strike on 'Your World.'

Steve Rattner, a former aide to Barack Obama, wrote in the New York Times that a prolonged autoworkers union strike might hurt President Biden's re-election chances. 

Rattner argued that while the United Autoworkers Union has some legitimate concerns, they were overplaying its hand. 

"But this increasingly militant U.A.W. is overplaying its hand with an overly lengthy and overly ambitious list of demands. I don’t think there’s any way the automakers will be able to meet these conditions, and I worry about the implications for our economy and for President Biden."

He added that a "prolonged strike" might hurt economic recovery. 

Steve Rattner

Former Obama adviser Steven Rattner wrote in an op-ed for the NY Times, warning of a pro-longed autoworkers strike.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

UAW LEADER SLAMS ‘INSULTING’ GENERAL MOTORS WAGE OFFER AS STRIKE THREATS LOOM

"Our nearly $800 billion auto industry accounts for three percent of economic output, with a particular concentration in the Midwest, where states like Michigan are critical to President Biden’s re-election," he wrote.

Rattner said the union was "asking for too much," and noted, "in addition to pay raises of 36 percent over four years, the list includes a 32-hour workweek with 40 hours of pay; a new version of the pre-recession ‘jobs bank,’ which continued to pay laid-off workers most of their usual wages and a return to defined benefit pensions, company-paid medical benefits for retirees and cost-of-living adjustments."

He added that automakers would not give in to all of their demands. 

Some in the President Biden's circle believe former President Trump might be "outmaneuvering" them with the United Autoworkers Union, according to Politico.

WAYNE, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 15: United Auto Workers members strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on September 15, 2023 in Wayne, Michigan. This is the first time in history that the UAW is striking all three of the Big Three automakers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, at the same time. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DONALD TRUMP CALLS ON AUTO WORKERS UNION TO  MAKE ENDING EV MANDATES PRIORITY IN HIGH-STAKES NEGOTIATIONS

A union adviser claimed that Trump is beating out Biden on the political field, even though he is "still himself and will say and do crazy sh-t," according to the outlet. 

But, the person also told Politico, "he actually has people who know what they’re doing. He boxed Biden in. It was kinda genius."

"Trump scooped us. Now if we announce we’re going, it looks like we’re just going because of Trump," a Democratic strategist told the outlet. "We waited too long. That’s the challenge." 

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump recently announced he would be heading to Detroit to give a speech amid the UAW strike. (Julie Bennett/Getty Images)

"Unions have an important role to play in redressing imbalances between owners and workers, and the autoworkers are certainly deserving of a substantial pay raise. That said, we need to be careful about killing the goose that lays the golden egg," Rattner wrote. 

The United Auto Workers officially began its strike against Ford, GM and Stellantis on Friday. 

The UAW did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.