Laura: Biden administration and Beijing are BFFs

Fox News host Laura Ingraham sounded off on what she characterized as the Biden administration's dangerous deference to China at America's own peril, criticizing the behavior of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo during her most recent visit to Beijing.

LAURA INGRAHAM: This week, Biden's Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was the latest in a long line of senior Biden administration officials who made their pilgrimages to Beijing. Now, after this trip — four days long — it's clear that this White House is just far more excited about cooperating and working with the Chinese Communist Party than they ever have been or ever will be with the GOP.

Now, Gina and Beijing established working groups. They announced a tourism summit, but I think this was "The Angle's" favorite.

GINA RAIMONDO, COMMERCE SECRETARY: We agree that technical experts from China and from the U.S. would convene to strengthen protections for trade secrets. This trip is an excellent start.

RAND PAUL TORCHES DOCTOR'S WARNING OF S---SHOW IF CHINA ACCUSED OF COVID RELEASE: THE 'BUSINESS OF SCIENCE'

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. We're going to get trade secrets, protection-help from China? Talk about the foxes guarding the henhouse. I mean, do Democrats ever give Republicans the benefit of the doubt like they do with China? The answer would be no.

ENES KANTER FREEDOM SAYS NBA IS ‘RUN BY THE CHINESE DICTATORSHIP’

And of course, all the climate change dances that [John] Kerry has done with China — they're a complete joke, and the press spin has been hilarious. Politico cited the fact that China committed to regular conversations, and that represents a substantial step in restoring trust. I mean, this is insane. We are on a suicide mission by aligning ourselves against fossil fuels while letting China buy oil and everything else from Russia and Iran.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They're swimming in oil. We all know what China wants. Of course we know this: They want to supplant America on the global stage, in part by beginning the process of de-dollarization, which would be a direct hit to our middle class and the end of America's superpower status.