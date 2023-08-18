Larry Elder feuds with Charlamagne Tha God over Biden's 'You ain't Black' line: 'Should've been wake-up call'

2024 GOP presidential candidate Larry Elder rebuked "The Breakfast Club’s" Charlamagne Tha God this week for refusing to hold President Joe Biden accountable in 2020 for his claim any African Americans who were considering voting for Donald Trump "ain’t Black."

The topic came up during Elder’s appearance on the popular morning radio show, where he and the show’s hosts discussed the topics of systemic racism, fatherlessness, and other circumstances affecting the Black community.

As the conversation leaned heavy into topics of race, Elder pointed out the hypocrisy of Charlamagne calling out racism but refusing to reject Biden’s controversial statements from 2020.

LARRY ELDER: I'M RUNNING ON THE EPIDEMIC OF FATHERLESSNESS

While he was doing media rounds ahead of the 2020 election Biden appeared on "The Breakfast Club" with Charlamagne to discuss how he planned to address problems within the Black community if he was elected that year.

After a series of quick questions, Biden shot out a terse line, saying, "I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."

Charlamagne replied, saying, "It has nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact that I want something for my community."

Three years later, Elder chastened Charlamagne for lacking outrage over the controversial statement.

The exchange began when the host asked the candidate if he ever heard the slang term "n---- wake-up call." Elder denied he had, and the host defined it, saying, "It is an incident where a person of color forgets they are of color and are reminded rather brutally by an unexpected act of racism."

Elder found the notion ridiculous, replying, "Oh brother." However, he took the opportunity to throw the term back at the host by bringing up the Biden quote.

He said, "And when Joe Biden insulted you by saying ‘You ain’t really Black if you don’t know whether you want to vote for me or vote for Donald Trump,’ it seems to me that should have been a wake-up call on your part."

"How dare this guy come in here and insult you a Black man and tell you, you gotta think a certain kinda way. I’m amazed that you weren’t mad about that."

The host replied, "Um, I’m not going to say I ain’t upset just like I’m not letting you upset me. You know what I mean, I don’t tend to get upset over things like that…"

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD ROASTS DEMOCRATS FOR BARRING DEBATE AGAINST BIDEN: ‘DO A F---ING PRIMARY DEBATE!'

Elder kept going, saying, "Well what you just now talked about, a ‘n---- wake-up call,’ and it seemed to me that that should’ve been a wake-up call on your part to have a White guy come in here, who also said by the way – about Mitt Romney – because he didn’t want to put more regulations on Wall Street, ‘he gon’ put y’all back in chains.’"

He zeroed in on Biden’s own racially problematic record as a lawmaker, adding, "And Joe Biden has lied for decades about his civil rights record claiming that he desegregated movie theaters and restaurants in Wilmington, Delaware when he didn’t. And he didn’t do any of that. He lied and said that he tried to visit Nelson Mandela during Apartheid, South Africa. He did not."

Elder then aimed at Charlamagne: "And he came here and told you you aren’t even Black unless you think a certain kind of way. It seems to me that should’ve been a ‘n---- wake-up call’ for you but it wasn’t, apparently."

Charlamagne punted on the question, saying, "I mean no, for the record I’m not even a Democrat or a Republican."

Elder didn’t relent, saying, "I didn’t say you were. I don’t know what you are. I never even asked you about your party affiliation. I’m just saying, but you are Black. And to have a White guy come in here and tell you you have to think a certain way otherwise you ‘ain’t Black’? Wow!"

After Elder told the host he should have held Biden accountable for the statement, Charlamagne responded, saying, "I mean, you probably right, but I didn’t take it in that way."

