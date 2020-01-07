Larry Elder: Booker pushing evidence-free 'conspiracy theory' about Stacey Abrams' loss

Radio host Larry Elder pushed back Tuesday on recent criticism that Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' 2018 loss was due to a lack of election integrity.

“Democrats absolutely despise Donald Trump's 'conspiracy theories,' but they're perfectly happy to embrace their own. This has been fact-checked by Politifact and they said there is no evidence whatsoever that voter suppression caused Stacey Abrams to lose this race,” Elder told “Fox & Friends.”

On Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., took to Twitter in Abrams' defense, saying that the outcome of the race would have been different if it were not for voter suppression. Booker said the United States must pass a "modern-day Voting Rights Act."

“There was a recent study by professors from Yale and Stanford and looked at voter ID laws to find out whether or not they suppressed the minority vote. Turned out it had no effect whatsoever," Elder argued.

He said that in 2008, black voters voted at a higher rate than eligible white voters for the first time.

“They lost [in Georgia]. It's the same as Hillary [Clinton] blaming everybody other than the great white pumpkin for her loss. They just can’t stand losing ... It's politics, Democrat politics,” Elder said.

He said Democrats continue to believe that African-American voters should "monolithically" vote for them and when they lose, they blame it on "systemic racism" and the victimization of minorities.

In 2018, Abrams said she would not run for president and vowed to instead focus on combating voter suppression, an issue that took center stage during her unsuccessful run last year.

Abrams announced her new initiative, called Fair Fight 2020, at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Convention in Las Vegas. The name is an offshoot of a group she started after her loss.