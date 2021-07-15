Lara Trump: Americans should take Cuba protests as 'warning' about freedom

Fox News contributor Lara Trump told "Fox & Friends" Thursday, it is time to let Cubans live freely as protesters demand freedom from communist dictatorship.

CUBA’S PRESIDENT ADMITS TO SHORTCOMINGS; TAKES SOME BLAME FOR PROTESTS

Lara Trump: It is time to give these people freedom in Cuba, period. I don't know anybody that disagrees with that…Everybody should be standing up alongside Cubans. But I hope we as Americans take this as a warning.

When you start censoring information, like we saw happen during the campaign last year, when you start censoring information on social media, when you take the sitting president of the United States off of social media, it is a real slippery slope…it's very easy to see how these folks ended up in this place in Cuba. We should take it as a warning. In America, freedom isn't free. We have to fight for it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: