Lara Trump says she is ‘not masking up her children’ for school, calls mandate 'ludicrous'

Fox News contributor Lara Trump told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that she is "not masking up her children" for school after President Biden said during a CNN Townhall that children under 12 and all unvaccinated students will have to comply.

WHITE HOUSE WEIGHS PUSHING MASKS AS COVID CASES INCREASE

LARA TRUMP: I think it’s absolutely ludicrous. First of all, we know the efficacy of masks has been long disputed. It was Dr. Fauci who, a year and a half ago, remember, told us all if it makes you feel better, wear a mask. But we didn’t have to wear masks originally. He said it wasn’t going to really do anything. Then they told us masks, then they said three masks. But as it relates to kids, I mean, I can tell you it is almost impossible for my 3-year-old son to keep a mask on.

It gives them headaches. From a social perspective, they can’t see the faces of the other children. We know also if we’re following the science, Ainsley, like we were supposed to do the entire time that, thank goodness, children do not get Covid in the same way that adults do. If they get it, they get a very mild case of it. They’re not the super spreaders we were originally told they might be. So the idea that we’re going the make our children sit in school masked up all day long, I think, is absolutely ludicrous.

They’re also not coming in contact with germs that they need to develop an immune system. My daughter, Carolina, last week had a cold. Every parent knows that’s a nightmare. I was so thrilled because I know that she is actually getting in contact with viruses and germs and bacteria that will allow her to develop an immune system. This is absolutely insane that we are considering making these poor kids sit in school in masks. As a parent, I can tell you I am not going to be masking up my children. It is not going to happen for us.

