Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden
Published

Lara Trump: Truth about Hunter Biden's artwork could be 'very damaging' to Biden presidency

Biden admin called out by ex-Obama official for dismissing ethics questions

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lara Trump predicts truth about Hunter Biden would be 'very damaging' to Biden presidency Video

Lara Trump predicts truth about Hunter Biden would be 'very damaging' to Biden presidency

Lara Trump expressed her disappointment after Jen Psaki dismissed a reporter's question surrounding Hunter Biden's artwork.

Lara Trump predicted the truth about Hunter Biden and his artwork would be "very damaging" to the Biden White House during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Thursday. Trump continued by blasting Jen Psaki for evading a reporter's ethics question on the matter saying the move was "disappointing" and "dangerous."

FORMER OBAMA ETHICS OFFICIAL SLAMS BIDEN WHITE HOUSE FOR AVOIDING QUESTIONS ON HUNTER BIDEN'S ARTWORK

LARA TRUMP: The more condescending and dismissive Jen Psaki is with her response to a reporter's question, it's probably a more important question, and probably the answer and the truth would ultimately be very damaging to Joe Biden. So this is the way that she continues to operate, and it is very disappointing. I'm going to agree with that Obama appointee there. Very disappointing and very dangerous to see this happen. I think there is a huge difference between continuing a legitimate business practice when your father becomes the president of the United States, which is what basically happened in our family, and then starting a new business in a field you've never had any experience in and then charging these exorbitantly high, massively inflated prices for your product like we see Hunter Biden do. And I mean, people can clearly see why this is a problem. So the fact that we can get no answers from the White House and she's ready to just move on, and by the way, there's only a handful of reporters who will actually ask her these questions and press her on these, is really, really upsetting. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Lara Trump: Truth about Hunter Biden would be 'very damaging' to Biden White House Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.