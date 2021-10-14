Lara Trump: Truth about Hunter Biden's artwork could be 'very damaging' to Biden presidency

Lara Trump predicted the truth about Hunter Biden and his artwork would be "very damaging" to the Biden White House during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Thursday. Trump continued by blasting Jen Psaki for evading a reporter's ethics question on the matter saying the move was "disappointing" and "dangerous."

FORMER OBAMA ETHICS OFFICIAL SLAMS BIDEN WHITE HOUSE FOR AVOIDING QUESTIONS ON HUNTER BIDEN'S ARTWORK

LARA TRUMP: The more condescending and dismissive Jen Psaki is with her response to a reporter's question, it's probably a more important question, and probably the answer and the truth would ultimately be very damaging to Joe Biden. So this is the way that she continues to operate, and it is very disappointing. I'm going to agree with that Obama appointee there. Very disappointing and very dangerous to see this happen. I think there is a huge difference between continuing a legitimate business practice when your father becomes the president of the United States, which is what basically happened in our family, and then starting a new business in a field you've never had any experience in and then charging these exorbitantly high, massively inflated prices for your product like we see Hunter Biden do. And I mean, people can clearly see why this is a problem. So the fact that we can get no answers from the White House and she's ready to just move on, and by the way, there's only a handful of reporters who will actually ask her these questions and press her on these, is really, really upsetting.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: