Lara Trump rips Biden for only taking questions from pre-approved reporters: 'Are you kidding me?'

Fox News contributor Lara Trump tore into President Biden on Thursday for only taking pre-approved questions from reporters during a press conference following his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

BIDEN MOCKED FOR AGAIN USING PREPARED LIST OF REPORTERS AFTER GENEVA SUMMIT: 'EMBARRASSING'

LARA TRUMP: The American people have a right to hear from our president of the United States. I mean this is stuff. The fact that this guy is out there saying ‘they told me to do X, Y and Z, here’s my list—oh I’m gonna get in trouble’—are you kidding me? Joe Biden, you’re the president of the United States.

Think about the message and the signal that this sends to our adversaries, to Vladimir Putin, to Kim Jong Un, to Xi Jinping, the people that are kind of looking for weakness in the United States. It makes us look ridiculous, it is embarrassing, and we’re getting no information from the president. It’s crazy.

