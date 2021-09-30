Lara Trump calls out ABC for omitting Obama's rebuke of open borders: 'These things are not accidents'

Fox News contributor Lara Trump ripped into the media for "lying by omission" Thursday, pointing to ABC cutting former President Barack Obama's rebuke of open borders from their television broadcast of his recent interview. The remark, where Obama called the Biden border policy "unsustainable," appeared on ABC's website.

OBAMA CALLS OPEN BORDERS 'UNSUSTAINABLE,' MIGRANT CRISIS 'HEARTBREAKING'

LARA TRUMP: These things are not accidents. This is the same media, this is what they did throughout the entirety of the Trump administration, throughout the campaign in 2020, throughout the campaign, frankly, in 2016. I mean it’s lying by omission and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that if you do not have borders then you don’t have a country.

