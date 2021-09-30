Expand / Collapse search
Lara Trump calls out ABC for omitting Obama's rebuke of open borders: 'These things are not accidents'

ABC called out for leaving Obama interview comment off of TV broadcasts

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Lara Trump rips ABC for omitting Obama’s interview rebuke of open borders: ‘These are not accidents’ Video

Lara Trump rips ABC for omitting Obama’s interview rebuke of open borders: ‘These are not accidents’

The Fox News contributor reacts to an ABC interview with Barack Obama, which omitted a crucial comment from the former president during its television broadcast

Fox News contributor Lara Trump ripped into the media for "lying by omission" Thursday, pointing to ABC cutting former President Barack Obama's rebuke of open borders from their television broadcast of his recent interview. The remark, where Obama called the Biden border policy "unsustainable," appeared on ABC's website.

OBAMA CALLS OPEN BORDERS 'UNSUSTAINABLE,' MIGRANT CRISIS 'HEARTBREAKING'

LARA TRUMP: These things are not accidents. This is the same media, this is what they did throughout the entirety of the Trump administration, throughout the campaign in 2020, throughout the campaign, frankly, in 2016. I mean it’s lying by omission and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that if you do not have borders then you don’t have a country. 

