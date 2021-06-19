Lara Logan says ‘exceptionally well-trained’ Mexican cartel is a ‘real threat’

Fox Nation host Lara Logan on Saturday raised concern over an "exceptionally well-trained" Mexican cartel that is a "real threat" because they conduct "targeted assassinations, kidnappings," and other specialized hostile operations.

"They are exceptionally well trained. Their name is the Elite Group and what they are are enforcers for Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación which is CJNG and they specialize in targeted assassinations, executions, kidnappings and all the rest of it," Logan told "Watters World"

Logan explained that the CJNG, based in Jalisco, Mexico and headed by drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, wear cell phone jammers on their uniforms and "adopted Middle East terrorist tactics" to target people with drones.

She explained further that they are using drones to "drop bombs on opposing cartels and on Mexican armed forces."

"They use the cell phone jammers to stop those attacks. They use them to prevent people from calling for help or calling for their families when they are doing kidnappings. And they also use them for very sophisticated maneuver operations on the battlefield where they can mask their routes, they can mask their attacks, and also they can mask their exit from-- the way they exit a situation. It requires a lot of training and it's a real threat," Logan said.

Logan's comments came after the daughter of alleged Mexican cartel boss Cervantes, aka "El Mencho," was sentenced to 30 months in prison Friday.

Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, a 34-year-old dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, pleaded guilty in March to violating the Kingpin Act, which prohibits Americans from having financial dealings with companies that aid narcotics traffickers.

Gonzalez was arrested in 2020 when she traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the trial of her brother Ruben, aka "El Menchito," who is facing drug and weapons charges. She has been in jail for the past 15 months.

The six businesses – which include a tequila brand, sushi restaurant, and advertising company – were designated for providing "material support to the narcotics trafficking activities of the [Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion]."

Her father, El Mencho, is the head of that cartel, according to the Department of Justice.

Logan said that the CJNG absorbed the Gulf Cartel which had been around since the 1980's and controlled much of the Texas border. Furthermore, the Gulf Cartel occupied a "smuggling route" in Roma, Texas.

"Cartel Jalisco New Generation [Nueva Generación] has absorbed much of the Gulf Cartel. That's one of the reasons you are seeing an uptick in fentanyl along the border and other levels of violence going up," Logan said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on June 11th that there is "no question" that cartel activity from Mexico is "spilling over" into the U.S. – as the country faces a historic crisis at the southern border triggered by a massive surge in migration .

Wray was asked at a House Judiciary Committee hearing by Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., whether his agency knew of instances where foreign nationals coming across the border were deeply indebted to cartels and smugglers.

The Biden administration is faced with the challenge of a massive spike in migration across the southern border , with more than 180,000 migrants encountered in May alone. That’s compared to just over 23,000 in May last year, and the third month in a row it has surpassed the highest number of encounters (144,000) during the 2019 border crisis.

Many of those coming to the border are using cartels to smuggle either themselves or their children into the country. They are often taken first to stash houses and then deeper into the interior by smugglers who know how to navigate the treacherous border environment.

Officials have warned that those brought into the country are often in debt to smugglers, who charge exorbitant fees to poor migrants. Additionally, gang members and convicted sex offenders have attempted to take advantage of the migrant wave by trying to sneak in past overwhelmed agents on the ground.

The U.S. government is currently offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho, one of the largest rewards ever offered.

