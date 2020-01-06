Lara Logan on cartel brutality: 'There's no justice for most people in Mexico'

Investigative journalist Lara Logan joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday to give insight on the drug war within Mexico and how it impacts the United States.

"In the words of a DEA [Drug Enforcement Administration] agent, what he said to me [was] if you take the illicit economy -- if you take the illicit money and the drug money out of the Mexican economy, this country's economy would collapse immediately," Logan said. "So, there is no ability to separate those things anymore in Mexico."

The first installment of Logan's Fox Nation series "Lara Logan Has No Agenda" featured the veteran war correspondent and her team being cornered by Mexican police and threatened with violence while investigating one of the world's most notorious sources of human trafficking -- a small city deep inside Mexico. She also tracked down and confronted the cartel doctor suspected of torturing DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, who was abducted and murdered by the Guadalajara cartel in the mid-1980s.

"What I learned from Mexican investigators and U.S. law enforcement, [is] that more than 90 percent of crimes in Mexico ... are never investigated. And for murder, that's 98 percent of murders," Logan said. "Never investigated, never mind brought to trial or convicted. You know, there's no justice for most people in Mexico, and that's for the Mexican people."

The journalist detailed the brutal tactics used by the cartels to murder their victims, including mutilation as a way to intimidate others.

"And they film it and they send it to your family or to other people that they're threatening," Logan said, describing in detail how victims are dismembered and reduced to only a torso or head.

"The most significant thing that I learned working there was that the cartels, the Mexican cartels are no longer the drug organizations that most Americans think they still are," Logan said. "These cartels have diversified. They don't just do drugs. They control most of the global trade in narcotics."