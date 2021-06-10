Lara Logan says new legislation may open the door for 'human chimera' research

The Endless Frontiers Act, a comprehensive bill sponsored by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., passed the Senate on Friday, leading some critics to point to a little-noticed move that could open a "Pandora's box" of unknown bioengineering with the help of federal funds.

On "Fox News Primetime," host Tammy Bruce and investigative journalist Lara Logan noted that Democrats blocked the addition of an amendment from GOP Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Steve Daines of Montana and Mike Braun of Indiana that would have outlawed so-called "Chimera research" – the bioengineering and experimentation of human-animal hybrid species.

The larger bill has 6 Republican and 7 Democratic Senate co-sponsors, according to congressional records.

Bruce reported that $250 billion in the Endless Frontiers Act will be allocated to promote emerging technologies to help the U.S. better compete with Chinese innovation. But she also noted that some of that Chinese experimentation has included a successful endeavor in April to create human-monkey embryos that lasted 20 days in a laboratory.

That news comes as the National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Disease and its leader, Dr. Anthony Fauci, have been under fire from lawmakers like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., that U.S. funding potentially has gone toward similarly dangerous Chinese experiments like gain-of-function research on coronaviruses. Fauci has denied NIAID's financial involvement in the Wuhan experiments.

"The only question is what will [China] do next," Bruce told Logan. "Who says these agencies will play by the rules."

President Barack Obama outlawed federal funding gain-of-function research, Bruce noted, but NIAID allegedly found a way to fund it.

"[T]hey laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology through a non-profit called the Eco-Health Alliance," she said. "The rest is history."

"Chimeric research is a Pandora's box from Hell that should not be opened. The scientific community spurred on by their own hubris may very well open it it using taxpayer dollars," she said.

Bruce said Democrats, who blocked Lankford's measure to prevent such funding, would "have blood on their hands" if U.S. money made its way into purported Chimera labs in China.

"There is an old adage: be careful of what you don't know," Logan added. "And that has never been more true than when this subject."

Logan suggested it is difficult to trust the federal health bureaucracy, given the ongoing revelations about NIAID and Fauci in emails released by BuzzFeed.

"What else has the NIH and other divisions of the NIH been involved in? Because when it comes to Dr. Fauci and what we know about COVID, we are just beginning to find out, right?"

Logan later added that while humans can and have created artificial intelligence like robots, they cannot asexually create human life.

"No amount of ingenuity and science can going to change that."