LAPD officer sounds the alarm on violence against police officers: 'We're the living embodiment of the law'

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department is speaking out against the rampant uptick in violence against police officers after 13 cops were shot within 24 hours nationwide, while six were killed in the line of duty already this year alone.

WAR ON COPS: 24-HOUR-PERIOD SEES 13 POLICE OFFICERS WOUNDED BY GUNFIRE

Officer Deon Joseph with the LAPD joined "America's Newsroom" Monday to discuss the recent violence, urging Americans to respect the men and women in blue and calling them the "living embodiment of the law."

"Law enforcement needs to be respected, not because we were angels who walk on water, but because we're the living embodiment of the law," Officer Joseph told co-host Bill Hemmer. "And when you don't even respect or value the life of the living embodiment of that individual enforcing the law, you're going to have lawlessness that's going to come."

There were nine police officers shot in Arizona, two officers shot in Maryland, one in New Mexico, and another officer shot in Pennsylvania last week in a matter of 24 hours.

THREATS AGAINST LAWMAKERS DOUBLED IN 2021 AS STAFFING SHORTAGES CONTINUE TO PLAGUE CAPITOL POLICE

Meanwhile, according to FBI data, there were 73 police officers intentionally killed while wearing the badge last year, a 59% increase from 2020.

"Now what you have is this propaganda being regurgitated over and over again, which is all cops hate people of color," Officer Joseph stated.

"That's dangerous on its own, but when activists get a hold of it and see a way to take advantage of it and push their cause, when educators start teaching it to kids… What's even worse is when politicians start espousing the same rhetoric; it creates a very dangerous environment for cops, and it devalues us as human beings," he continued.

As many critics claim the war on cops is out of control, violent crime in cities nationwide has spiked.

The murder rate in 22 cities climbed 44% last year, along notable increases in other violent crimes in some areas, including gun assaults, robberies, and aggravated assaults.

"It ends when we stop engaging in propaganda that devalues the lives of police officers," Officer Joseph said.