LA Times criticized for editorial arguing 'schools are doing fine with masks': 'Cruelty,' 'Evil'

The LA Times Editorial Board was criticized for publishing an op-ed Tuesday arguing that mask mandates in schools should remain in place.

"Editorial: Schools are doing fine with masks. Dropping mandates now would be premature," the headline read.

"Attending school carries a higher risk of transmission than a stroll through the supermarket," the article read. "Students and teachers are close together for hours each weekday. And though children are generally less likely to get seriously ill if infected, they can still pass infections picked up at school to vulnerable people at home and in their communities."

The editorial argues that the vaccination rate for elementary school kids is too low and that it would be premature and not effective.

"Some parents won’t feel safe sending their kids to mask-free classrooms," the authors wrote.

The editorial board said that kids don't complain about wearing masks because they're used to it. They also called on California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly to "spell out for the public what has to happen in the next two weeks before the rule is changed."

Political commentators and personalities were quick to criticize the op-ed on Twitter.

California officials said Monday that they would reassess the school mask mandate at the end of February.

Several celebrities and fans at the Super Bowl on Sunday chose to ignore the mask rule despite being provided with a KN95 mask upon entry.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Magic Johnson, and Lebron James were among the celebrities and politicians who appeared maskless.

Garcetti appeared maskless in a photo with Johnson a few weeks prior to the game. Reporters asked him about the photo during a press conference, to which Garcetti said he was holding his breath during the photo.

"There is a zero percent chance of infection from that," he said in defense.

Several states, including Delaware, New Jersey, California, Oregon, Connecticut, and New York, recently announced plans to loosen mask requirements. In some states, however, mask requirements will remain in schools but not at other indoor facilities, such as bars and restaurants.