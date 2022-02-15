Expand / Collapse search
LA Times criticized for editorial arguing 'schools are doing fine with masks': 'Cruelty,' 'Evil'

'Dropping mandates now would be premature,' the editorial board wrote

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
NJ mom calls out 'double standard' as celebs go maskless at Super Bowl LVI Video

NJ mom calls out 'double standard' as celebs go maskless at Super Bowl LVI

New Jersey mother Sabrina Chacon says it was hard to watch celebrities enjoy the game without masks while her son is required to wear a mask during speech therapy.

The LA Times Editorial Board was criticized for publishing an op-ed Tuesday arguing that mask mandates in schools should remain in place.

"Editorial: Schools are doing fine with masks. Dropping mandates now would be premature," the headline read. 

Los Angeles Rams fans wave flags during the first half in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. 

Los Angeles Rams fans wave flags during the first half in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.  (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Attending school carries a higher risk of transmission than a stroll through the supermarket," the article read. "Students and teachers are close together for hours each weekday. And though children are generally less likely to get seriously ill if infected, they can still pass infections picked up at school to vulnerable people at home and in their communities." 

The editorial argues that the vaccination rate for elementary school kids is too low and that it would be premature and not effective.  

"Some parents won’t feel safe sending their kids to mask-free classrooms," the authors wrote. 

NEW JERSEY WILL ELIMINATE SCHOOL MASK MANDATE FOR CHILDREN AND STAFF

The editorial board said that kids don't complain about wearing masks because they're used to it. They also called on California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly to "spell out for the public what has to happen in the next two weeks before the rule is changed."  

Feb. 13, 2022: A look outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Feb. 13, 2022: A look outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Fox News/Ryan Gaydos)

Political commentators and personalities were quick to criticize the op-ed on Twitter. 

STATES LIFT MASK MANDATES FOR ADULTS IN BARS AND RESTAURANTS BUT STILL REQUIRE KIDS AT SCHOOL TO MASK UP

California officials said Monday that they would reassess the school mask mandate at the end of February. 

Several celebrities and fans at the Super Bowl on Sunday chose to ignore the mask rule despite being provided with a KN95 mask upon entry. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Magic Johnson, and Lebron James were among the celebrities and politicians who appeared maskless. 

LeBron James at Super Bowl LVI 

LeBron James at Super Bowl LVI  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Garcetti appeared maskless in a photo with Johnson a few weeks prior to the game. Reporters asked him about the photo during a press conference, to which Garcetti said he was holding his breath during the photo. 

"There is a zero percent chance of infection from that," he said in defense.

Several states, including Delaware, New Jersey, California, Oregon, Connecticut, and New York, recently announced plans to loosen mask requirements. In some states, however, mask requirements will remain in schools but not at other indoor facilities, such as bars and restaurants. 

