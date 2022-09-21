LA Times blames 'callousness' of DeSantis, Abbott for immigration 'emergency,' not bad 'border security'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Times editorial board claimed that the U.S. immigration system is not in a crisis because of a lack of border security but because of the "callousness" of politicians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and their political stunts like transporting migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

The board’s Tuesday column condemned DeSantis and Gov. Greg Abbott for relocating illegal immigrants out of their respective states to other places in the U.S., claiming they are "circumventing the normal process" of asylum-seeking on the southern border and making the immigration system in general "much worse."

In addition, the LA Times argued that the governors’ moves "may also be a crime." The piece’s biggest assertion was that the "crisis at the border" is not "caused by an uncontrolled border" by but GOP politicians playing political games.

The piece opened with a severe rebuke of both DeSantis and Abbott’s recent actions.

"Despite widespread outcry, the governors of Florida and Texas say they will continue to bus or fly more migrants to unexpected locations across the nation to raise awareness about the crisis at the border," it read.

"Using vulnerable humans as pawns in a political game is morally wrong and further destabilizes an already dysfunctional immigration system," the board declared.

It mentioned DeSantis sending illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, Abbott sending some from Texas to Vice President Kamala Harris’ D.C. residence and warned that the "next destination may be Delaware, the home state of President Biden."

The piece explained how this is upending the asylum system.

"The[y] are not undocumented immigrants, but asylum seekers," it stated, adding, "And there are processes in place designed to help them during their first few days and weeks in the U.S." The governors’ action are "circumventing the normal process," the board asserted, and "are making the situation much worse."

The board then discussed the potential criminality of DeSantis and Abbott’s move, writing, "What’s going on may also be a crime. Some of these migrants reported being lured onto planes and buses by government officials using deceptive tactics."

It cited a lawsuit against DeSantis alleging that "migrants were ‘sequestered away from the migrant center, and from the possibility of actual good Samaritans finding out how the class members were being abused.’"

The Times acknowledged that "that there is a crisis at the border," though claimed it was due to "a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by political posturing, not one caused by an uncontrolled border." Further, the outlet described it as an "emergency that has been created by the lack of goodwill by politicians more interested in their own political viability than the stability of the country and fueled by decades of failure by Congress to tackle comprehensive immigration reform."

The board signed off by claiming that the migrant relocation "may have called attention to the pressures that migration places on border states, but it has also illuminated the callousness by some elected officials who would manipulate desperate, scared people to score political points."