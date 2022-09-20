'Late Show' host Stephen Colbert blasts 'gaping a--hole' Ron DeSantis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS’ "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert accused "gaping a—hole" Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of "kidnapping" illegal immigrants while ranting about the Florida leader on Monday night.

Among the many topics in his opening monologue, one subject included an update on DeSantis after he moved 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. After several seconds of the audience booing, Colbert explained how DeSantis took part in "kidnapping" the migrants to another state.

"Last week, DeSantis made headlines for kidnapping two planeloads of migrants and then flying them to Martha's Vineyard. Well, it turns out, it was way worse than we imagined, because he actually abducted them from Texas. For a guy who acts so concerned about borders, he doesn't seem to know where his state ends," Colbert said.

The late-night comedian also attacked DeSantis’ arguments that many of these migrants had intended to come to Florida.

MSNBC FIGURES, DEMOCRATS CALL FOR DESANTIS, ABBOTT TO BE PROSECUTED OVER ‘HUMAN TRAFFICKING’ CLAIMS

"No one intends to go to Florida. You're forced to go there for two reasons, okay: You're about to die and want to eat pudding next to an alligator, or you wanna do that thing at Disney where you can build your own lightsaber. They have four available hilt styles," Colbert joked.

He also undermined DeSantis' concerns over border security, boiling it down to the governor simply being an "a--hole."

"Oh, I remember that one from the SAT. ‘If two people are traveling in a car, and there are hundreds of different cars, how big of an a-hole is Ron DeSantis?’ Gaping. Gaping," Colbert said.

Colbert was one of many liberals who, while attacking DeSantis for moving illegal immigrants, lavished praise onto Martha's Vineyard for taking care of the migrants before sending them off less than 48 hours later.

MARTHA’S VINEYARD: LIBERAL OUTLETS BOAST ABOUT PROGRESSIVE COMPASSION TOWARD MIGRANTS AT MASSACHUSETTS ENCLAVE

"Yeah, DeSantis owned those libs by making them look compassionate," Colbert joked. "Just like that cuck Jesus. Send that guy a truckload of lepers, see how he likes it."

Colbert has previously attacked DeSantis for his policies including his opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and revoking Disney’s special self-governance status.

Since DeSantis took credit for illegal immigrants being sent to Martha’s Vineyard, media pundits and Democrats have viciously attacked the governor, accusing him of "human trafficking" and "kidnapping" the migrants. Several have called for his investigation and arrest following the news.

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom has since called on the Department of Justice to investigate on whether DeSantis could be charged with kidnapping. Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar announced on Monday that he was opening a criminal investigation against DeSantis alleging that the migrants were "lured" under "false pretenses."

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.