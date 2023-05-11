LA dad makes plea to police after chasing off burglar while young children were home: 'Help me through this'

A Los Angeles father is calling on city officials to address the crime crisis after he chased off a burglar from his backyard.

Comedian Daniel Lobell sprang into action when an alleges thief, who was suspected of robbing his mobile studio earlier, returned to his home to wipe away his fingerprints. Lobell, fearing for his daughters’ safety inside, knocked over the intruder with playground equipment to chase him away from the residence. Now, he is asking officials to step up in addressing crime.

"I'm a big fan of the police," he told " The Story " on Thursday. "Even during the riots, my wife and I did everything we could to bring food to the police station. I don't want to speak badly of them, but they haven't been there for me very much at all."

The California dad said it took three calls for police to arrive on the scene four hours later and nobody has come to his house yet to fingerprint despite saying they would.

"I've been there to the police station," he explained. "I brought the footage to them. I even have somebody who I think is the person because I've been watching obsessively on my security cameras and I found somebody who... fits the profile. I sent them that. I haven't heard anything...I'm calling on the Los Angeles police force. Please, I support you. Please support me and help me through this."

Lobell says it "breaks his heart" to consider leaving L.A. because he is a part of a "beautiful" Jewish community that is like family to him.

"I love California and I want to see it do well, and I want to see it be beautiful and well-kept and safe, and it hurts me to see it like this," he said.