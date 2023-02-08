Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Kyrsten Sinema’s yellow dress at SOTU sparks hot takes across Twitter: 'Skinned Big Bird for her outfit'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also got reaction for her outfit at the State of the Union

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
close
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema urges President Biden to visit the border Video

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema urges President Biden to visit the border

Fox News senior national correspondent Rich Edson speaks with Senator Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., in an exclusive interview to discuss the border crisis and expiration of Title 42 on 'Special Report.'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., once again sparked a wildfire of commentary across social media with her flashy fashion sense. 

President Biden gave his second State of the Union on Tuesday, now to a divided government, with a newly Republican controlled House. However, for many, the fashion choices of multiple politicians stole the show.

Sinema wore a bright yellow dress with flared shoulders that raised many eyebrows on Twitter. This comes a month after her furry outfit at the World Economic Forum was compared to a sheep.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) applauds during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. 

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) applauds during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

BIDEN REPEATEDLY FELL SHORT OF PROMISES HE MADE IN 2022 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Former Pence aide Olivia Troye relayed a discussion with her mom over whether Sinema’s outfit was more fitting at the Grammy Awards.

"Mom: That lady…in the bright yellow dress… Me: Senator Kyrsten Sinema? Mom: Yes. Did she get confused & think she was going to that Grammys music awards show you were watching the other night?" she wrote.

Writer Lesley Abravanel tweeted a similar comparison, "Kyrsten Sinema got confused and thought this was the Grammys #sotu2023."

MSNBC producer Manny Fidel compared both Sinema and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., with her fur collar, to cartoonish video game antagonists, "marjorie taylor greene and kyrsten sinema look like comedic-relief villains in a 90s final fantasy game."

Author Ted Genoways compared Sinema’s outfit to the famous curtain-rod dress worn in a parody of Gone With the Wind on the Carol Burnett Show, "Kyrsten Sinema entering the chamber. #SOTU"

Popular account The Rude Pundit tweeted, "I see Kyrsten Sinema skinned Big Bird for her outfit."

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema (C-R), (I-AZ), and Senator Mitt Romney (C L blue tie) (R-UT) arrive for US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2023. ) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema (C-R), (I-AZ), and Senator Mitt Romney (C L blue tie) (R-UT) arrive for US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2023. ) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

BIDEN ONLY MENTIONED CHINA 3 TIMES IN 2022 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Outside magazine editor-in-chief Alex Heard tweeted along as if he was in a drinking game, "Sinema is wearing a wacko yellow dress. Drink!" He later added that the dress, "has shoulder pads that look like flying buttresses."

Political cartoonist Tom Tomorrow said her dress resembled his own comics' futuristic clothing, "Generally don't comment on clothing choices, but I do appreciate Sinema's efforts to usher in the future I have always imagined."

Tribune Content Agency sports editor Ben Estes tweeted, "Sinema is wearing a dress from the Macy's Cry For Help collection."

Other users praised Sinema for making a bold choice, however.

Radio host Grace Curley tweeted, "As someone who RARELY takes fashion risks-- I like that Kyrsten Sinema has so much fun with her outfits."

"I love what [Kyrsten] Sinema is wearing. She dresses how she wants to dress and thinks how she wants to think. That is why the Democrats fear her. She is her own self. She went to Washington DC to represent her constituents, not become a Pelosi employee," TPUSA ambassador Kambree Nelson wrote.

She added, "This is why I have mad respect for her. My friends in Arizona do too, and they are Republicans."

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) and Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) sit together during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. 

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) and Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) sit together during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Podcaster Daniel Paisner made a callback to a widely mocked comment from Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, during his bid for the presidency as he sat next to Sinema, "his binders full of women runneth over... #SOTU #Mitt #Sinema."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.