Biden's State of the Union had one obvious takeaway and his speech sailed right past it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday evening and his meandering speech would have you believe the past two years under his rudderless leadership have been among the best in our nation’s history.

The unpopular 80-year-old president was in full spin mode from the get-go, behaving more like a desperate candidate on the campaign trail ticking off so-called accomplishments instead of giving the American people what they deserve: a sober assessment of our country's standing by the leader of the free world.

The most obvious takeaway from Biden’s tone-deaf speech was the glaring optics problem that didn’t match his phony political rhetoric.

BIDEN BOOED DURING STATE OF THE UNION FOR CLAIMING GOP WANTS TO CUT SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE

The reason Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy was sitting in one of the chairs behind Biden this time around is that the American people chose new leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the recent midterm elections, they voted to stop Biden’s reckless left-wing agenda.

The truth is that if voters believed everything Biden professed tonight, Nancy Pelosi would still be Speaker of the House. To be sure, when the president stated that "we’re just getting started," tens of millions of Americans responded, we've had enough already!

The most obvious takeaway from Biden’s tone-deaf speech was the glaring optics problem that didn’t match his phony political rhetoric.

Biden delivered his annual speech to Congress in the wake of his administration’s clownish mishandling of the Chinese spy balloon carrying sensors and surveillance equipment that’s been dominating the news for the past week.

FOUR SUPREME COURT JUSTICES ABSENT FROM BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION

The episode highlighted President Biden’s weakness on matters of national security, particularly with regard to China, and the delay in shooting down the intelligence-gathering airship demands a full investigation.

Biden’s leadership team at the Pentagon seems more focused on implementing his woke agenda than protecting America from our greatest geopolitical adversary.

Congressional oversight of the Biden family’s financial entanglements with powerful Chinese business interests will only intensify from here.

While bloviating about the economy, Biden looked like he wanted to start singing "Happy Days Are Here Again" -- but the American people aren’t buying it.

CONSERVATIVES PREEMPT BIDEN’S SOTU SPEECH CRITICIZING HIS LEADERSHIP: 'THE STATE OF THE UNION = DETERIORATING’

The low unemployment rate and job creation statistics have nothing to do with President Biden’s counterproductive big spending policies. In fact, jobs would have come back faster had Biden simply done nothing.

President Biden talks about job creation as if we didn’t lose 22 million jobs due to a pandemic. Moreover, the unemployment rate on the eve of the COVID-19 lockdown in February 2020 was 3.5 percent -- essentially the same as it is today.

The bottom line is that because of Joe Biden’s addiction to hyper-federal spending, inflation is still at a brutally high 6.5% and the average price of gas is still an exorbitant $3.45 per gallon. Moreover, according to recent polling data, a whopping 80% of Americans believe that the state of the economy is only fair or poor, 74% think a recession is coming, and only 16 percent say they’re better off since Biden took office.

For anyone who believes Biden is being genuine in his overtures for compromise and bipartisanship, recall his false promise of unity during his inaugural address in 2021 and his divisive speeches in which he labeled half of the American people a threat to democracy.

At his core, Biden is a prototypical career politician who says one thing and does the complete opposite.

Biden’s delusional demand for congressional action to "fix" the border that he broke with his irresponsible executive orders and careless rhetoric is dishonest to the Nth degree.

This is the same person who is currently refusing to consider any reforms whatsoever to address out-of-control inflationary spending and our unsustainable $31 trillion national debt.

PROGRESSIVES THROW SHADE AT MANCHIN, SINEMA FOR BLOCKING MASSIVE SPENDING IN STATE OF THE UNION RESPONSE

Make no mistake, when Joe Biden says he ran for president to fundamentally change things, he’s talking about more socialist policies.

Biden’s disingenuous claims about cutting the federal budget deficit omit the fact that he’s the individual most responsible for continuing enhanced COVID-19 emergency spending levels unnecessarily.

Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit us, President Biden made clear in the speech that he’s still unwilling to put the coronavirus fully in the rearview mirror because it requires him to relinquish power back to the people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

This president and his administration have also proven themselves to be horrible stewards of taxpayer dollars.

Biden is an old pro when it comes to fleecing Americans to fund his radical climate change priorities but only offers talking points about the $163 billion in misspent COVID relief funds -- which has been called the "greatest theft of taxpayer dollars in history."

Similarly, President Biden must clarify his costly vision for America with regard to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. For example, he should explain in sufficient detail exactly how some $113 billion in aid is being spent. Biden’s current Ukraine policy -- "as long as it takes" -- won’t suffice because America’s been down that road one too many times.

In addition to Speaker McCarthy, Vice President Kamala Harris -- our nation’s do-nothing border czar -- also enjoys prominent seating for presidential addresses to Congress.

Harris’ presence on the dais behind Biden was a constant reminder of the disaster that this administration has purposefully created at our southern border.

Biden’s delusional demand for congressional action to "fix" the border that he broke with his irresponsible executive orders and careless rhetoric is dishonest to the Nth degree.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and securing our open border should be Congress’ top priority to combat the illegal immigration crisis.

By not coming clean with the American people about recession fears, prolonged inflation, violent crime, fentanyl overdosing, or the Communist Chinese threat, Biden made it abundantly clear in his 2023 State of the Union address why his administration will be remembered as the least transparent in the history of the republic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DAVID BOSSIE