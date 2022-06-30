Kudlow breaks down Supreme Court's EPA ruling, signaling catastrophe for the Green New Deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business anchor Larry Kudlow broke down the implications of the Supreme Court's EPA ruling on "America's Newsroom" Thursday, saying the "massive" decision will impact the policies of the Obama and Biden administrations - including the Green New Deal.

LARRY KUDLOW: [The Supreme Court's decision] basically says you want to have the kind of carbon emissions policies, then you need to clarify it and get a congressional law, which, by the way, I don't think they could. This is about how you measure clean air, and it also is about how many times you measure the same air, which is what the Obamas wanted and what the Biden crowd is wanting to do.

There's also a federal versus state issue here, federalism. I think [the decision] is going to say that the states and the individual power plants will be the ones to take action, that you can't have a one-size-fits-all. The Trump administration rolled back Obama's power plan and, cut it back, said 'put it into the states, stop measuring matters of the clean air two and three times.' Now, affects all of the climate change policies of the Obama administration. It affects all of the Green New Deal, but also it may curb the power of the regulatory agencies, the so-called administrative law agencies.

