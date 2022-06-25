Kristi Noem celebrates SCOTUS abortion decision, saying Friday was a 'wonderful day'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem celebrated the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, saying "today is a wonderful day" on "The Ingraham Angle."

KRISTI NOEM: Let's remember that today is a wonderful day. Today is a day of good news, something that many people have waited many, many years to have happen, that lives would be saved. In South Dakota, we had a trigger law already in statute, and what it said was that abortions would be illegal except to save the life of a mother at the moment that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK ABORTION DECISION

So as of today, that trigger law goes into effect. And we are focusing a lot on supporting mothers — on supporting individuals who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy or a crisis situation and making sure that we're connecting them to the resources that we have.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: