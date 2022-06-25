Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kristi Noem celebrates SCOTUS abortion decision, saying Friday was a 'wonderful day'

The South Dakota governor reacts to the Supreme Court reversing Roe v Wade

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem reveals the new law of her state that was triggered by the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem celebrated the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, saying "today is a wonderful day" on "The Ingraham Angle."

KRISTI NOEM: Let's remember that today is a wonderful day. Today is a day of good news, something that many people have waited many, many years to have happen, that lives would be saved. In South Dakota, we had a trigger law already in statute, and what it said was that abortions would be illegal except to save the life of a mother at the moment that Roe v. Wade was overturned. 

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK ABORTION DECISION

So as of today, that trigger law goes into effect. And we are focusing a lot on supporting mothers — on supporting individuals who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy or a crisis situation and making sure that we're connecting them to the resources that we have. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

