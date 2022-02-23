Expand / Collapse search
Kristi Noem: Biden gave Putin 'all the power' by ending Keystone pipeline

Governor argues canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline sent a significant message to Russia

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem blasted President Biden for his approach to Russia on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, arguing Vladimir Putin was given "all the power" since "day one" following Biden's cancelation of the Keystone XL Pipeline and its massive energy implications for the nation and American allies around the world. 

GOV. KRISTI NOEM: Well, and that's the power that President Biden gave them when he canceled the Keystone Pipeline on day one of his presidency, he sent a clear message to Putin. You go ahead and develop your energy supply, make sure that the rest of Europe and the United States is more unstable... From the very day he got into the White House, he gave Putin all the power.

