Kristi Noem: Biden gave Putin 'all the power' by ending Keystone pipeline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem blasted President Biden for his approach to Russia on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, arguing Vladimir Putin was given "all the power" since "day one" following Biden's cancelation of the Keystone XL Pipeline and its massive energy implications for the nation and American allies around the world.

WATTERS: AMERICANS ARE PLEADING WITH BIDEN TO DO SOMETHING FOR U.S. ‘FOR ONCE’

GOV. KRISTI NOEM: Well, and that's the power that President Biden gave them when he canceled the Keystone Pipeline on day one of his presidency, he sent a clear message to Putin. You go ahead and develop your energy supply, make sure that the rest of Europe and the United States is more unstable... From the very day he got into the White House, he gave Putin all the power.

WATCH THE ENTIRE "FOX & FRIENDS" INTERVIEW BELOW: