Kirk Cameron premieres his 'modern-day Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,' blasts state of children's entertainment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kirk Cameron premiered his new Christian children's show billed as the "modern-day Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" in an effort to combat the current "woke" state of children's entertainment.

"Adventures of Iggy and Mr. Kirk" is a live-action show that follows Cameron and Iggy the Iguana as they learn biblical wisdom and values.

"A show like ‘Adventures of Iggy and Mr. Kirk’ is sorely needed right now," Cameron told Fox News Digital at last week's Green Carpet Premiere of the program. "Parents are asking us for it. They're saying things like, ‘Where’s Mr. Rogers? We want a show with wholesome, moral values.'"

"If you watch many of Hollywood's kids shows, you would think that parents want woke instructions for their kids," he continued. "But the reality is they don't. They're not looking for gay dinosaurs and trans ducks to teach their children morality. They want wholesome values and morals to be taught to their kids by people that they trust. And that's why I'm so excited about our show. Because it gets to the heart of the kinds of values parents are trying to teach their kids at home and this show is going to reinforce those values while keeping the ‘wow’ factor of the entertainment."

Actress Leigh-Allyn Baker, known for her roles on "Charmed" and "Will & Grace," said today's TV offerings have become too overly stimulating. "Iggy and Mr. Kirk," she said, helps to slow things down.

"First of all, children's entertainment has gotten really visually overstimulating, and they've done studies to show that that's actually the brain on heroin for children," Baker told Fox News Digital. "It becomes very addicting. So, we wanted something that was slower paced. That parents could actually take a break and let their kids watch. And it would be educational, and it would encourage great behavior, positive attributes to society, ways that we should all be living a better life."

Asked about current shows that have been introducing characters who identify as "non-binary" or who use "they/them" pronouns, like Netflix Jr.'s "Ridley Jones," Baker said adults can use whatever pronouns they want, but she suggested they leave the kids out of it.

"I don't know why children aren't left alone," she continued. "Like leave the kids alone."

"Duck Dynasty" couple Jep and Jessica Robertson explained why they showed up to support the new program.

"I think anything that's spiritual-based is always good," Jep said. "Plus it's a lot like ‘Mister Rogers' Neighborhood’ and who doesn't love that show?"

"I think it's trending in the wrong direction," he said of today's children's entertainment. "I think you can see that people are kind of done with the ‘woke’ stuff, which is good. It's like a breath of fresh air."

"Parents need shows that they can trust," Brave Books founder Trent Talbot told Fox News Digital. "Wholeheartedly, that they know will reinforce the values that they hold dear. And, we wanted to put together a live-action show, that gets to the heart of real issues that kids are dealing with. Forgiveness, honestly, putting others first. Things like that. And we think that we delivered."

Cameron and friends said the 2024 election won by President-elect Donald Trump was "100 percent" a referendum on wokeness in the U.S.

"There was this wonderful aspect of the last four years, brought to attention where we go when we abandon good, wholesome, American constitutional values," Cameron said. "And this has served as a wake-up call for parents, and families all over the nation who not only voted, but they're also looking for an opportunity to lean in to a solution and actually participate by training their kids, and raising them up in the way they should go."

"Yeah, it's a mandate from the majority of the people in the United States that we are absolutely done with that nonsense," Baker agreed.

"Absolutely," Jessica Robertson said. "It was such a refreshing outcome and to know that people who have conservative views and Jesus followers, there's a lot of people out there that are like-minded, and it was just really refreshing because you see so many things in the news that are false, and it kind of feeds on that, and you get down about life, and your hopes."

"It's definitely a dangerous trend," Talbot said of progressive entertainment, "but I think that this election showed that the American public has had enough of that. And we're heading in a new direction."

"Adventures of Iggy and Mr. Kirk" is giving fans the opportunity to help get behind the show with a crowdfunding campaign. More information on the show can be found at Watchbrave.com. Cameron said they plan to share the first season of the show for free on YouTube, and they've set a funding goal of $1,250,000.