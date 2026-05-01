Kimmel showcases wife's video of late-night host being woken up to news of Trump calling for his firing

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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel showed a video of his wife waking him up to the news that President Donald Trump called for the late-night host's firing again on Thursday.

"I’m glad I’m here. It’s not something I take for granted anymore. Please relax. This morning, I woke up to my wife shooting video with her phone. What’s going on? She was shooting me to let me know the president gave me another shout-out today," Kimmel said.

Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, can be heard on the video saying "Donald Trump wants you fired again."

The late-night host said he had never been fired and asked, "How can I be fired again?"

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McNearney said, "He posted again. He is calling for you to be fired because you’re unfunny and you’re low-rated."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Kimmel's "expectant widow" joke from last week about first lady Melania Trump went viral on social media in the wake of Saturday's attack at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner, prompting the president and first lady to call for ABC to act.

Trump doubled down on Thursday in a Truth Social post.

"When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel, who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television? People are angry. It better be soon!!! President DJT," Trump wrote .

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Kimmel read Trump's post during his show on Thursday and the audience booed.

"Thank you for booing. I appreciate it. If incompetently presiding over, not just one of, but the lowest rating in history is the reason I should be fired, then we should both be out of a job," he said.

The liberal late-night host also went on to say that the president's ire was to "distract us from the Trump-Epstein files."

After Kimmel's "expectant widow joke" went viral following the WHCA shooting, Kimmel insisted it was a joke about Trump's age.

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"It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80, and she's younger than I am. It was not, by any stretch of the definition, a call to assassination — and they know that," he continued. "I've been very vocal for many years speaking out against gun violence in particular, but I understand that the first lady had a stressful experience over the weekend, and probably every weekend is pretty stressful in that house."

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Kimmel said the joke referred to the couple’s age difference and denied that it was a call to assassination.

"And also, I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do it, and I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it," Kimmel later told the first lady. "Donald Trump is allowed to say whatever he wants to say, as are you, as am I, as are all of us. Because under the First Amendment, we have as Americans a right to free speech. But with that said, I am sorry that you and the president and everyone in that room on Saturday went through that. I really am. Just because no one got killed, that doesn't mean it wasn't traumatic and scary. We should come together and be the best."