Jimmy Kimmel says he'd 'love' to have Trump on his show

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said Wednesday that he would "love" to have President Donald Trump on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after his late-night program returned from suspension.

Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw asked Kimmel at the "Bloomberg Screentime" event whether he had invited Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr or Trump to appear on his show since returning from suspension.

Kimmel said he wasn't interested in having Carr on. Carr had threatened action against Kimmel after the late-night host made remarks about Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter.

"I’d love to have Trump on the show, for sure," Kimmel added. "Alright, I'll ask him."

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Kimmel’s show was briefly suspended following remarks he made about the suspect in the shooting of Kirk. The late-night host said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

During his conversation with Shaw, Kimmel said his comments were "intentionally and maliciously" mischaracterized.

Kimmel also said the conversations he had at the time with Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment Co-Chair Dana Walden were positive.

"These are people that I — I’ve known for a long time, and who I like very much, and we all wanted this to work out best," the late-night host said. "First of all, I ruined Dana’s weekend. It was just non-stop phone calls all weekend. But I don’t think the result, which I think turned out to be very positive, would have been as positive if I hadn’t talked to Dana as much as I did, because it helped me think everything through, and it helped me just kind of understand where everyone was coming from. I can sometimes be reactionary, I can sometimes be aggressive, and I can sometimes be unpleasant."

He said having those days to think about it was helpful.

Shaw and Kimmel discussed the late-night host's politics and whether he has gotten more political over the years.

Speaking of Trump, Kimmel said: "He’s on TV all day, every day. He gives us a lot to use. That’s not how it used to be. You’d occasionally get a video of George Bush walking the wrong way on stage, and you’d make a week out of it, or somebody trips or something like that. But now you see him, you hear him, he’s presenting himself so frequently — it’s more digestible and less digestible at the same time."

Trump praised Kimmel's suspension and was surprised that ABC allowed the show back on the air.

"I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back," Trump said. "The White House was told by ABC that his show was canceled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there."