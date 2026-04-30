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Kimmel says Donald and Melania Trump are ‘closer than ever’ after ‘expectant widow’ joke backlash

Late-night host's 'widow' joke about first lady last week drew widespread backlash and condemnation

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Jimmy Kimmel says Trump and Melania are ‘closer than ever’ after joke backlash Video

Jimmy Kimmel says Trump and Melania are ‘closer than ever’ after joke backlash

Kimmel doubles down on his controversial "expectant widow" joke about first lady Melania Trump, joking that it may have brought the first couple "closer than ever." 

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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel renewed his mockery of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump Wednesday, joking about their relationship following backlash over his "expectant widow" joke last week.

Kimmel opened his monologue by suggesting his joke had an unintended effect on the couple’s relationship. "Our first couple, Donald and Melania, have seemed closer than ever," he said. "And I like to think I played a part in that."

Referencing recent footage of the Trumps at a White House state dinner for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Kimmel pointed to what he described as an awkward interaction between the couple.

"Considering the week I've had with the first couple, I'm just going to say that is a completely normal way to interact for two people who are very much in love," Kimmel said. "Maybe that's why his hands are all bruised, from Melania swatting them away."

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Melania Trump and Jimmy Kimmel close ups

Melania Trump’s senior advisor, Marc Beckman, said Kimmel should be fired. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

The remarks follow controversy stemming from Kimmel’s April 23 show, when he staged an alternative White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner after the Trump administration opted not to feature a comedian at the annual event.

During that segment, Kimmel made a comment about the first lady that drew widespread backlash. 

"Look at Melania, so beautiful," Kimmel said. "Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow."

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Jimmy Kimmel

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel remained defiant Monday night, insisting his now-viral "expectant widow" joke about President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump was simply about their age.  (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

Only days later, a shooting at the Washington Hilton interrupted the actual dinner. Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California, who was charged with attempting to assassinate the president and with federal weapons violations. Officials said the motive remains under investigation.

In the aftermath, both the president and first lady publicly condemned Kimmel. 

"He should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Melania Trump also issued a statement criticizing the late-night host.

"People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate," she said.

LATE-NIGHT HOST HITS BACK AT TRUMP'S CALL FOR HIS FIRING, SAYS IT 'DOESN'T MAKE ME SPECIAL'

A split-screen image showing television host Jimmy Kimmel on the left and President Donald Trump on the right.

President Trump renewed his calls for Kimmel to be fired following the "expectant widow" joke about the first lady. (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

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Kimmel addressed the backlash earlier in the week, rejecting claims that his comments encouraged violence.

"It was not, by any stretch of the definition, a call to assassination," Kimmel said. "I’ve been very vocal for many years speaking out against gun violence."

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The controversy has also intersected with broader tensions between the Trump administration and ABC’s parent company, Disney. The Federal Communications Commission recently moved to accelerate review timelines for Disney-owned broadcast licenses, a step the administration said is tied to an ongoing examination of the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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