Kimmel mocks Trump being upset by show's return, says he can't believe voters gave president his job back

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump's frustration with the return of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, telling the president, "I can't believe we gave your job back."

"The Mad Red Hatter wrote, ‘I can’t believe ABC fake news gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,’" Kimmel said, reading Trump's Truth Social post about the late-night host's return to the air. "You can’t believe they gave me my job back? I can’t believe we gave you your job back!" the host added.

"'Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat garbage who puts the network in jeopardy,'" Kimmel continued, reading Trump's comments.

"Hear that? There’s the threat again! This time, straight from FC-seabiscuit’s mouth! He goes on and on. ‘I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 million. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers!’ Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn’t threatening ABC by threatening ABC," the host said.

Kimmel addressed the comments he made about the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk on Tuesday upon his return but did not directly apologize. He said it was "never" his intention to "make light of the murder of a young man."

Kimmel teared up as he addressed the controversy.

"Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions," he continued. "It was a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but I understand that, to some, it felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both, and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I would have felt the same way."

The late-night host also praised Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, for forgiving the alleged shooter during a memorial service for the slain Turning Point USA founder over the weekend.

"If you believe in the teachings of Jesus, as I do, there it was. That’s it. A selfless act of grace, forgiveness from a grieving widow. It touched me deeply, and I hope it touches many. And if there’s anything we should take from this tragedy to carry forward, I hope it can be that," he said.

Kimmel also took aim at Trump's poll numbers during Wednesday's show in response to the president's dig at Kimmel's ratings. Trump wrote in his social media post, "Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings."

"He knows bad ratings, he has some of the worst ratings any president has ever had!" Kimmel said.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and Sinclair Broadcast Group announced on Wednesday that they will continue preempting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for the time being.

"Nexstar is continuing to evaluate the status of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on our ABC-affiliated local television stations, and the show will be preempted while we do so," the company said in a statement. "We are engaged in productive discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company, with a focus on ensuring the program reflects and respects the diverse interests of the communities we serve."

