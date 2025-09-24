Jimmy Kimmel praises Erika Kirk for forgiving husband's alleged killer, calls it 'selfless act of grace'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel praised Erika Kirk during his show on Tuesday for forgiving her husband's alleged killer, emotionally telling the audience it was an example everyone should follow.

"There was a moment over the weekend, a very beautiful moment. I don’t know if you saw this. On Sunday, Erika Kirk forgave the man who shot her husband. She forgave him. That is an example we should follow," Kimmel said.

"If you believe in the teachings of Jesus, as I do, there it was. That’s it. A selfless act of grace, forgiveness from a grieving widow. It touched me deeply, and I hope it touches many. And if there’s anything we should take from this tragedy to carry forward, I hope it can be that," he added.

The late-night host's show returned on Tuesday after ABC parent company Disney briefly suspended him over remarks he made about Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter, seemingly falsely suggesting he was a MAGA supporter. He addressed the remarks during Tuesday's show, insisting that he never intended to make light of the assassination and felt the killer didn't represent any ideology.

WHY ABC BRINGS BACK JIMMY KIMMEL TODAY AFTER ITS DEBACLE OVER FREE SPEECH

At the start of his show, Kimmel thanked his fellow late-night talk show hosts, including Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart and David Letterman, along with right-leaning critics such as Clay Travis and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for supporting him or criticizing the situation around his show's removal.

He went on to address the remarks that led to his suspension.

"I’ve been hearing a lot about what I need to say and do tonight, and the truth is, I don’t think what I have to say is going to make much of a difference," Kimmel said. "If you like me, you like me. If you don’t, you don’t. I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind. But I want to make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human, and that is — you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man."

LIBERALS RAGE AS ABC PULLS JIMMY KIMMEL OFF AIR FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN COMMENTS

Erika Kirk said during her husband's memorial service that he "wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life."

"Our Savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.' That young man… I forgive him," she said. "I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do."

Many public figures and commentators praised her words on social media and other media platforms.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Right now, just talking about the memorial service yesterday, no doubt so many people deeply moved across the country by Erika Kirk forgiving, for doing what Jesus Christ asked his followers to do. To pray for your enemies, to love your enemies, to pray for those who persecute you," MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Erika Kirk has been named CEO of Turning Point USA in place of her late husband.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.