Kim Kardashian recommends $2k body scan to fans in controversial post: 'Tone deaf'

Kim Kardashian could be losing fans over one of her latest Instagram posts cheering on an expensive screening procedure.

The reality star took to her social media account on Wednesday to comment on a recent Prenuvo full-body scan she had, praising the process as "life saving."

"I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine. The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives, and I just wanted to share #NotAnAd," Kardashian wrote.

However, many comments noted that the Prenuvo scan she promoted costs $2,499 according to its website and is not covered by insurance. This led to many users criticizing Kardashian for being "tone-deaf" with her own audience.

"Kim, this is for wealthy people. People can’t afford food right now," one fan wrote.

Another wrote "This is SO tone deaf. The majority of people in America could not afford to use this machine. The fact that she’s promoting medical devices that cost thousands is so ridiculous."

Another fan joked, "Love a billionaire recommending preventative care that is totally inaccessible to 98% of your fan base, total vibe."

Although Kardashian’s post claimed that the process was "like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation," Prenuvo’s body scan is, in fact, an MRI, which usually does not involve radiation.

In 2022, the American College of Radiology did not officially recommend total body screenings for patients, stating that more research is needed.

"The American College of Radiology at this time, does not believe there is sufficient evidence to justify recommending total body screening for patients with no clinical symptoms, risk factors or a family history suggesting underlying disease or serious injury. To date, there is no documented evidence that total body screening is cost-efficient or effective in prolonging life," the statement read.

It continued, "In addition, the ACR is concerned that such procedures will lead to the identification of numerous non-specific findings that will not ultimately improve patients' health but will result in unnecessary follow-up testing and procedures, as well as significant expense. The ACR will continue to monitor scientific studies concerning the utility of screening total body MRI."

Kardashian has yet to comment on the backlash and did not respond to a request for comment.

Prenuvo shared Kardashian’s post on their official account later that day.

"We cannot wait to keep working on our side to make this more widely accessible, lowering cost, and convincing the insurance systems to start covering proactive healthcare," Prenuvo wrote.

