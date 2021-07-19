Kilmeade pushes back on mask mandate resurfacing: Americans with freedom of choice will ‘take it from here'

Americans have already taken necessary steps in getting vaccinated against the coronavirus so reinstating mask mandates as cases rise should be up to the people, not the government, "Fox News Primetime" host Brian Kilmeade argued during his Monday night monologue.

Kilmeade: Here we go again—Mask up, America. As usual, California kicks off the chaos and crashes the market by prematurely and unscientifically mandating masks indoors for the vaccinated and unvaccinated people. How does this make sense? We were just told, ‘Get vaccinated, lose the mask.’ We just told businesses to rehire their staff and get back to work. And they did and we went to their workplace. Now that vaccines are open to everyone—and information and expertise are everywhere—why does it matter how many COVID cases we have in this country? Now that we all have a choice on how to handle our personal health—including vaccines, distancing, masks—why do we need the president of the United States and Facebook to shut us down and shut down our lives once again?

But here's a news alert for you—I did get vaccinated because I was told there's a 97 percent chance I will not get the virus. And if I did get it, the symptoms would be so mild it would be worth it. And because I got vaccinated, I feel confident to resume my pre-pandemic life. So if you don’t mind, if I can speak for Americans across this country who enjoy freedom of choice, we'll take it from here.

