Kilmeade praises Florida for 'punching back' as woke corporations bully conservatives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade told viewers on Thursday's "Jesse Watters Primetime" that woke corporations have "consistently bullied conservatives to get what they want," but the state of Florida is punching back as Governor Ron DeSantis is challenging one of the most powerful companies in his state.

BRIAN KILMEADE: For the longest time, woke corporations have held conservative politicians and governors hostage, so to speak. If a state passed a law that the liberal CEOs didn't like, they would threaten boycotts and take their businesses elsewhere and make the state pay. It happened time and time again

…

Woke corporations have consistently bullied conservatives to get what they wanted, and most of the time it has worked because conservative governors appear too powerless to fight back. But now, for the first time, the shoe seems to be on the other foot. Now it's a Republican governor who is challenging the most powerful corporations in his state. Disney. In March, Florida passed the parental rights bill, which prohibits teachers from, get this, discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the third grade. But the woke folks at Disney didn't like this one bit, saying it's anti-gay. Now, some employees freaked out, got mad at the CEO Bob Chapek, for staying silent on the matter, so he caved, he groveled and begged the mob for forgiveness.

…

…

The state of Florida is punching back even harder, hours ago, get this, hitting Disney right in the gut. Both the Senate and House in the state passed a bill stripping Disney of their self-governing power, which has allowed the amusement park to operate, literally has their own private government since 1967. It's a stunning blow to the company, and the woke leftists are completely losing their minds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…

He's doing it because the Left has lost their minds, as they said, and he's trying to show a degree of logic and reason because as governor, he knows he can get it done. He's got the power. Needless to say, some don't see it that way… The majority of people in Florida support the bill. It's where the country is. Liberals have officially come off the rails. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature seem to have broken them down and just sent a crushing blow to one of the most powerful companies in the country, showing that just because Disney bowed to politically correct pressure, for once, conservatives did not.